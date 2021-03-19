ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0356 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $390,862.58 and approximately $121,458.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 32% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000796 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,992,734 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

