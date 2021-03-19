ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 642,036 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.