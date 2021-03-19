imbrex Trading Down 2.5% This Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One imbrex token can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $235,138.30 and approximately $189.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.30 or 0.00626382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033718 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex (REX) is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars.

