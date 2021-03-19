IMV Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for IMV in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMV. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday.

IMV stock opened at C$3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.25. IMV has a 52-week low of C$1.98 and a 52-week high of C$9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

