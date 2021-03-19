Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Dividend of $0.48

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the bank on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

