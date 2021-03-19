Independent Research Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €78.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HEI. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €69.81 ($82.13).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €74.04 ($87.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.89.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

