Indexed Finance Price Tops $7.19 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.19 or 0.00012265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $542,313.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00139932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00682779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

