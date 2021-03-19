Information Services Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Information Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$23.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.08. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$12.02 and a 12-month high of C$24.50. The firm has a market cap of C$406.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

