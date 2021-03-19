Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Information Services in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ISV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:ISV opened at C$23.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$24.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

