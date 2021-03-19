Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 147,811 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,811 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 8.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Mplx worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 3.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 84,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

