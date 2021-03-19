Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,729 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises approximately 5.0% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,590. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

