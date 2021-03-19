Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,692 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. Noble Midstream Partners comprises approximately 2.1% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

NBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of NBLX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 14,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,932. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

