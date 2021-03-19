Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 134,718 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,718 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 6.2% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

EPD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. 103,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488,890. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

