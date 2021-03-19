Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,480 Shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. TC PipeLines makes up 0.8% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TC PipeLines worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TC PipeLines in the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCP. US Capital Advisors cut TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NYSE:TCP remained flat at $$30.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines, LP has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $39.69.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

