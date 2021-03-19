Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 95,581 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.4% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 407,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,855,500. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

