Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 86,943 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners makes up approximately 2.5% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 5,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,758. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.