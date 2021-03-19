Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners makes up about 3.5% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,523,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 67.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,589,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,666 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 168,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,488,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 14,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

