Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners comprises 3.2% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 724,005 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 159,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 5,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,604. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

