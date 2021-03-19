Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 533,977 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 3.9% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Energy Transfer worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 243,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $8.07. 352,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,903,621. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

