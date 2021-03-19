Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 518,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Enable Midstream Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Enable Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,442 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 874,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 622,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 58,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.