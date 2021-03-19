Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 169,294 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners comprises 4.5% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of BP Midstream Partners worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,379. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. BP Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. Research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

