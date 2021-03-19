Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 549,102 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 549,102 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream comprises approximately 3.0% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of DCP Midstream worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. 30,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,904. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $26.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCP. Mizuho raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

