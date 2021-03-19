Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand accounts for approximately 3.1% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.16% of Ingersoll Rand worth $30,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. 29,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,951. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

