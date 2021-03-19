Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce sales of $293.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.50 million. Ingevity posted sales of $288.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Shares of NGVT opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

