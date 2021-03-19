Injective Protocol (INJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $207.40 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $13.23 or 0.00022735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $207.40 million and $48.94 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00456797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00061172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00133826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00653686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

