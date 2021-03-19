Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $838,113.79 and $136,812.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.37 or 0.00451925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00065135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00139154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.06 or 0.00658387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink

