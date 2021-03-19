Ink Protocol Hits Market Cap of $680,448.29 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $680,448.29 and $2.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00626994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00033670 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

