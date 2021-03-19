Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 70,233 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

