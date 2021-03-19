INO COIN 24-Hour Volume Hits $287,093.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $287,093.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $7.23 or 0.00012276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.64 or 0.00631473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069320 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00034762 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

