Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inphi were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 6,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

