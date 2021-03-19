Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Inseego reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSG shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. 30,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,826. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. Inseego has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

