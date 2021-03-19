Insider Buying: 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75).
Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.18) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,497.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,340.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. 4imprint Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,252.55 ($16.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The company has a market cap of £648.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.31.
4imprint Group Company Profile
