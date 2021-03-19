Insider Buying: 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.18) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,497.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,340.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. 4imprint Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,252.55 ($16.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The company has a market cap of £648.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.31.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.