Insider Buying: Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) insider Michael Harlan Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,690 shares in the company, valued at $421,373.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

