Insider Buying: Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Christine Battist acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,796.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CSWC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

