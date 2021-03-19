Insider Buying: CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) EVP Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $14,960.00.

Shares of CIX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,264. CompX International Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

