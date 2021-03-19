Insider Buying: Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Insider Buys 14,519 Shares of Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) insider Tom Greenwood purchased 14,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

Shares of HTWS stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 153 ($2.00). The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,738. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -38.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40. Helios Towers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 96.55 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

