Insider Buying: Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Insider Buys 14,519 Shares of Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) insider Tom Greenwood purchased 14,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).
Shares of HTWS stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 153 ($2.00). The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,738. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -38.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40. Helios Towers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 96.55 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92).
Helios Towers Company Profile
Further Reading: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.