Insider Buying: Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) insider Kevin Eley acquired 50,000 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,500.00 ($64,642.86).
Kevin Eley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Kevin Eley 60,598 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Pengana Capital Group Company Profile
Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.
