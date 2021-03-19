Insider Buying: Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) insider Kevin Eley acquired 50,000 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,500.00 ($64,642.86).

Kevin Eley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Kevin Eley 60,598 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pengana Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Pengana Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Pengana Capital Group Company Profile

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

