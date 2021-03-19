Insider Buying: QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,400.00 ($32,428.57).
Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,900.00 ($32,785.71).
- On Monday, February 22nd, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 20,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,240.00 ($13,028.57).
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 30,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,300.00 ($19,500.00).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.78.
QV Equities Company Profile
QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.
