Insider Buying: QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,400.00 ($32,428.57).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,900.00 ($32,785.71).

On Monday, February 22nd, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 20,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,240.00 ($13,028.57).

On Tuesday, December 29th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 30,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,300.00 ($19,500.00).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. QV Equities’s payout ratio is 269.23%.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

