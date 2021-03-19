Insider Buying: RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at $461,529.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. 47,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,817. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.10.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.85). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

RMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 86.9% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.