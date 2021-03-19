Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Brian Oreilly purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $10,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK remained flat at $$10.98 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,526. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.67 million, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Spok by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 62,228 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

