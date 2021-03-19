Insider Buying: Verbrec Limited (ASX:VBC) Insider Buys 55,432 Shares of Stock

Verbrec Limited (ASX:VBC) insider Phillip Campbell purchased 55,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,418.99 ($8,156.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Verbrec

Verbrec Limited primarily provides engineering, project delivery, and operations services to hydrocarbons, mining and mineral processing, infrastructure, and defense industries in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers asset management services, including engineering, asset inspection and integrity, maintenance strategies, and database development and condition monitoring and assessment; and specialist training services.

