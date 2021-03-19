Insider Buying: Verbrec Limited (ASX:VBC) Insider Buys 55,432 Shares of Stock

Verbrec Limited (ASX:VBC) insider Phillip Campbell purchased 55,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,418.99 ($8,156.42).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About Verbrec
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Verbrec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbrec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.