Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells 420 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $13,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,137 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $43,501.62.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Matthew Zinn sold 68 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $2,497.64.

Shares of EGHT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,704. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

