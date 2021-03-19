Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $178,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sco Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $722,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $430,803.36.
- On Thursday, January 14th, Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $63,200.00.
Shares of ABEO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. 97,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,243. The firm has a market cap of $214.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.