Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $178,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sco Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $722,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $430,803.36.

On Thursday, January 14th, Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $63,200.00.

Shares of ABEO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. 97,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,243. The firm has a market cap of $214.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

