Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.06. 28,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after buying an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,195,000 after acquiring an additional 46,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

