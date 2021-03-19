Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.06. 28,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after buying an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,195,000 after acquiring an additional 46,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
