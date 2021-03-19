Insider Selling: Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,865.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Norman Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00.

NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,107. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $588.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 558,749 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 468,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,285,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

