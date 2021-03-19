Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 13,094 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,330.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalara alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74.

NYSE AVLR traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.12. 752,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,693. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.65. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.