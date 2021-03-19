Insider Selling: BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Director Sells 29,774 Shares of Stock

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHTG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 3,303,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,643. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHTG. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

