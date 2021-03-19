Insider Selling: Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CATM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. 757,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics plc has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CATM shares. Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Gabelli lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.