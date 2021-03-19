Insider Selling: Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CATM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. 757,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics plc has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.89.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
