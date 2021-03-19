Insider Selling: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells 45,660 Shares of Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CAG traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,580,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,576. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 511.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

