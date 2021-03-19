Insider Selling: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells 45,660 Shares of Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CAG traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,580,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,576. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 511.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.