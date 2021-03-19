Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,580.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

L Patrick Gage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $219,393.58.

CYTK stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,438. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $20,181,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

